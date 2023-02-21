Ergo (ERG) 1-Day Volume Tops $914,416.22

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00007240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $116.86 million and $914,416.22 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,387.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00382944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00093018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00651929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00594833 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00180536 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,173,307 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

