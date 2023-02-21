Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 241,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,087. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

