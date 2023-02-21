Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 241,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
V.F. Stock Performance
VFC traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,087. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
V.F. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.66%.
V.F. Company Profile
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V.F. (VFC)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.