Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 154,530 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Aflac by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. 367,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

