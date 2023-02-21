Ergoteles LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,468 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,966,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,938,000 after purchasing an additional 940,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 1,202,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,025. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

