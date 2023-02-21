Ergoteles LLC Invests $9.43 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.35.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software Profile

CYBR stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

