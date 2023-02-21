Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TRV traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.76. 214,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,742. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,712 shares of company stock worth $40,047,619. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

