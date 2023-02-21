Ergoteles LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1,694.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,491 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.7% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:LOW traded down $10.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.43. 1,376,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,597. The company has a market capitalization of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

