Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $23.26 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $523.99 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $23.26 or 0.00095268 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00381831 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013774 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00661441 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00598569 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00182083 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00198107 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,295,338 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.