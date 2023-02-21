Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.15 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $548.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.63 or 0.00093272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00381180 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013946 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00648292 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00593346 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00180969 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00198025 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,279,470 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
