Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 199.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Evolent Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

