eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $889,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $88,116.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $39,012.00.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 613,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,696. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

