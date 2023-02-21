Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$775.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$700.00 to C$775.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,045.83.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE FFH traded down C$20.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$912.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$835.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$734.97. The stock has a market cap of C$21.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.64. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$569.62 and a 52 week high of C$942.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.