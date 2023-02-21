Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670,810 shares during the quarter. Far Peak Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.2% of Centiva Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.68% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 133.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 65.2% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 345,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 136,407 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 31.6% in the second quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,209,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 290,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAC opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

