Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7,116.00

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7,116.00 and last traded at $7,116.01, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,170.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $853.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,354.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,720.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $43.00 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

