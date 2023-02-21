Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $97,537.86 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $97,537.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,075.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fastly Stock Down 10.0 %

FSLY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 8,049,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,926. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

About Fastly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.