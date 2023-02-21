Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $97,537.86 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $97,537.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,075.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fastly Stock Down 10.0 %
FSLY traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 8,049,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,926. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Bank of America upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.
Institutional Trading of Fastly
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
