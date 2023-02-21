Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $347.64 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $347.64 million and approximately $315.52 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00088030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00057436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001123 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

