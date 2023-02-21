Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on March 10th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

