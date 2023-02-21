Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IVV traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.73. 397,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,662. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.72.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.