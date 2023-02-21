Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Intel by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,477 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 123,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.87. 8,819,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,810,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

