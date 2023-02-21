FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
NYSE:LOW opened at $206.30 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.