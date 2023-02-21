FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.30 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.