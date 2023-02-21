FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.75. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

