FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $13.50 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 439,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 43,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $716.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $730.09 and a 200-day moving average of $686.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

