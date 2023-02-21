FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $7.19 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after purchasing an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,796 shares of company stock worth $76,610,206 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

