FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $8.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,442 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

