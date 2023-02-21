FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 81,317 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.