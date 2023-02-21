FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,031 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $141.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

