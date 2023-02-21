FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 82,308 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,308 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

