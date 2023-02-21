First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First National has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First National to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NASDAQ FXNC opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. First National has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First National in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First National by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First National by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

