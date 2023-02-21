Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

