Flat Footed LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Flat Footed LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,629,401 shares during the period. Diversified Healthcare Trust makes up 3.4% of Flat Footed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flat Footed LLC owned about 0.08% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $18,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after buying an additional 106,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 1,031,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,210,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 268,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 120.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

