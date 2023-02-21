Floki Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded 72.2% higher against the dollar. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $360.23 million and approximately $56.74 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00418102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,811.46 or 0.27695820 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

