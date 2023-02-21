Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.

Fluor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FLR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 1,474,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fluor by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

