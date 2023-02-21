Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.
Fluor Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:FLR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 1,474,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fluor by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
