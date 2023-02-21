Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $3.10-$3.60 EPS.

Fluor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 2,282,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fluor has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

