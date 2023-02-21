Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £134.15 ($161.54).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLTR shares. Barclays set a £110 ($132.47) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($194.08) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flutter Entertainment to a “neutral” rating and set a £159 ($191.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.35) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($122.83) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £137.60 ($165.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.39) and a 12 month high of £138.30 ($166.55). The company has a market cap of £24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £122.98 and its 200-day moving average is £113.41.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

