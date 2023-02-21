Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Foran Mining Price Performance

CVE FOM opened at C$3.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$742.37 million, a PE ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 3.73. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.93 and a 12-month high of C$3.41.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

