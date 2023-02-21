Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on the stock.
Forterra Trading Down 2.3 %
LON:FORT traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.58). The company had a trading volume of 141,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,229. The company has a market capitalization of £455.39 million, a PE ratio of 856.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.07. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Forterra
