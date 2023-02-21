Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on the stock.

Forterra Trading Down 2.3 %

LON:FORT traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.58). The company had a trading volume of 141,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,229. The company has a market capitalization of £455.39 million, a PE ratio of 856.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.07. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 182.60 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Forterra alerts:

About Forterra

(Get Rating)

See Also

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.