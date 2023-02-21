FPR Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. CommScope accounts for 8.8% of FPR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FPR Partners LLC owned approximately 9.98% of CommScope worth $191,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,785,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CommScope by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,085,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 941,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CommScope Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

