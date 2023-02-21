FUNToken Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $79.70 million and $1.98 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00420697 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,808.80 or 0.27867748 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.