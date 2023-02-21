Gas (GAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.02 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00014863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $214.20 million and $196.02 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001992 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00418012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,750.51 or 0.27689863 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
