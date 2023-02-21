General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.78. 3,052,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,841,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

