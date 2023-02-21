GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Cap Reaches $287.12 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $287.12 million and $1.23 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.49 or 0.27761627 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars.

