Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Gentherm Trading Up 1.1 %
THRM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.34.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentherm (THRM)
