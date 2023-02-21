Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRMGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gentherm Trading Up 1.1 %

THRM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Gentherm by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $14,447,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gentherm by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

