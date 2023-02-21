Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $33.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after acquiring an additional 392,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,033,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $12,017,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 318,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

