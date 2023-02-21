Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $33.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Getty Realty Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
