GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GGL Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 16.23.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

