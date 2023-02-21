GICTrade (GICT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $93.67 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $93.67 million and approximately $30,425.94 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00418239 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,819.19 or 0.27704903 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

