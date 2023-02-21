Gifto (GTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.35 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $86.70 million and $60.35 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00419154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,844.37 or 0.27765532 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

