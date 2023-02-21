Glaukos (GKOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Glaukos by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 202,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Glaukos

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

