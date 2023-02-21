Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 42,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 41,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

