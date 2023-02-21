Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 EPS.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GMED traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,627. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.