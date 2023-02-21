Gnosis (GNO) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $282.86 million and $5.85 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $109.23 or 0.00445685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

